Amazon Launches Climate Friendly Program To Promote Sustainable Products

(RTTNews) - Amazon said Wednesday that it has launched a "Climate Pledge Friendly" program that will make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products.

The world's largest e-commerce company said that customers could see the Climate Pledge Friendly label when searching for more than 25,000 products to signify that the products have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications that help preserve the natural world, such as reducing the carbon footprint of shipments to customers.

The Climate Pledge Friendly selection includes grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products, as well as items from a range of other categories—from brands including Seventh Generation, Burt's Bees Baby, and HP.

Amazon has also launched 'Compact by Design,' a new certification program for products designed to reduce carbon emissions through increased efficiency and better packaging.

The Climate Pledge Friendly initiative supports the company's commitment to reach the Paris Agreement ten years early and be net zero carbon by 2040, Amazon said in a statement.

The company stated that it has already committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2025, ordered more than 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, and plans to invest $100 million in reforestation projects around the world.

Amazon also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy.

