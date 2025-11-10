Amazon Launches Black Friday Week And Cyber Monday Deal Events

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), a technology and e-commerce company, Monday announced Black Friday week and Cyber Monday Deal events, starting November 20 through December 1.

The savings deals are extended across home, electronics, beauty, and apparel categories.

Rufus, Amazon's AI conversational shopping assistant, will help customers find deals and customized gifts.

Shoppers can save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, including new releases like Echo Dot Max, Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Fire TV 50" 4-Series, Blink Mini 2K+, and Blink Outdoor 2K+. Customers can also save on favorites such as Echo Show 11, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, and Ring Indoor Cam.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Store, stated, "We're providing customers with incredible Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deals acroa vast selection of products, with deep discounts across more than 35 categories and some of our lowest prices of the year so far on top brands."

Amazon has also introduced Black Friday Sports Coverage and Shopping. For the first time, Prime Video will broadcast 15 hours of exclusive live sports action on Black Friday, with no membership required.

This holiday season, the ecommerce platform also supports the independent sellers allowing customers to shop through the Small Business Holiday Shop at amazon.com/smallbusinessgifts.

On the overnight trading, shares are trading 1.26 percent higher at $247.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

