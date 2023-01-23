Amazon launches air freight service in India

US Markets
BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets.

India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air. The Seattle-headquartered firm, which started the service in 2016 in the U.S., operates a network of over 110 jets that fly to over 70 locations worldwide.

Amazon has tied up with Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier, which will use a lone Boeing 737-800 jet to fly shipments, the company said in a statement.

Quikjet will transport Amazon customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Amazon said in a press release.

The books-to-boots online retailer, which competes with Walmart Inc WMT.N-owned Flipkart in India, said the launch of Amazon Air would support over 1.1 million sellers in the country.

Amazon, which uses its own ground delivery services for shipping, also partners with Deutsche Post DHL Group DPWGn.DE controlled Blue Dart Express Ltd BLDT.NS, one of India's biggest air cargo carriers.

