Amazon To Launch AWS Region In Chile By 2026 With $4 Bln Investment

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Wednesday announced plans to launch a new Amazon Web Services Region in Chile by the end of 2026, investing over $4 billion to support construction and operation of local data centers.

The AWS South America Region will feature three Availability Zones and provide faster, more secure cloud access for organizations across Latin America.

This expansion will allow businesses, including those in finance, education, retail, and government to leverage AWS technologies like AI and machine learning with low latency access and data residency in Chile.

AWS has also committed to hiring local talent and offering digital skills training as part of its broader cloud adoption strategy in the region.

AMZN is currently trading at $187.90 up $2.89 or 1.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

