Markets
AMZN

Amazon To Launch AWS Region In Chile By 2026 With $4 Bln Investment

May 07, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Wednesday announced plans to launch a new Amazon Web Services Region in Chile by the end of 2026, investing over $4 billion to support construction and operation of local data centers.

The AWS South America Region will feature three Availability Zones and provide faster, more secure cloud access for organizations across Latin America.

This expansion will allow businesses, including those in finance, education, retail, and government to leverage AWS technologies like AI and machine learning with low latency access and data residency in Chile.

AWS has also committed to hiring local talent and offering digital skills training as part of its broader cloud adoption strategy in the region.

AMZN is currently trading at $187.90 up $2.89 or 1.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.