Amazon' Kuiper R&D Headquarter Plan Boosts Satellite Focus

Amazon AMZN is continuously pumping in resources to bolster satellite initiatives. Moreover, it is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate Project Kuiper. Notably, the project aims to create a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites in order to provide Internet worldwide.



The e-commerce giant is looking to strike a deal with commercial real estate broker in order to set up a satellite research-and-development (R&D) headquarter in Redmond for Project Kuiper.



Reportedly, the company is eyeing the former Macy's store at Redmond Town Center for this purpose. Further, the company has plans for two buildings with a total area of 219,000 square feet at the upcoming Kuiper headquarters.



Notably, Amazon has already leased Redmond Corporate Center, which is a two-building 219,600-square-foot property.



The company is witnessing rapid expansion of Project Kuiper and consequently its current facility is unable to accommodate its growing team. Hence, the Kuiper team is expected to the new facility this year.



Increasing Focus on Satellite & Space



Amazon has been eyeing the satellite and space area for quite some time now in a bid to explore the opportunities in this particular field.



With Project Kuiper, the company plans to launch a network of 3,236 satellites into space to create the interconnected network.



Further, the 3,236 satellites will be making up three layers – 784 satellites at an altitude of 590 kilometers, 1,296 satellites will be positioned at the height of 610 kilometers, while the remaining 1,156 satellites will be at an altitude of 630 kilometers.



Apart from Kuiper, AWS’ contract with Iridium Communications IRDM to develop a satellite-based network called CloudConnect for IoT applications remains noteworthy.



Additionally, AWS’ partnership with Lockheed Martin LMT to introduce a new antenna service by combining its AWS Ground Station service with the Lockheed Martin’s Verge antenna network is a major positive.



Further, the cloud leader is in talks with the president of Chile to house and mine astrodata from Chile’s giant telescopes.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Intensifying Competition

Apart from Amazon, companies like SpaceX, OneWeb, Telesat and Boeing are also ramping up their initiatives in the satellite space to enable global broadband coverage.



In addition to these, Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is making every effort to bolster presence in the Internet connectivity space via Project Loon and growing investments on satellites.



Further, the search giant is a member of Chile’s Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), which will be fully operational in Cerro Pachon in 2022.



Nevertheless, Amazon’s focus toward bolstering its satellite and space capabilities is likely to provide it a competitive edge against the abovementioned companies.



Further, the company, by utilizing its improving IoT technologies in the satellite areas, is likely to lead the pack.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.