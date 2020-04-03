Amazon, Kroger, PepsiCo Taking on Displaced Food Service Workers

Millions of workers have been at least temporarily displaced from their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some companies, however, continue to hire, and partnerships have emerged to match furloughed or laid-off workers with companies that need quality people fast.

Sodexo, a company that manages food service venues, employs 160,000 people at 13,500 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada. Some of those workers remain on the job or have been put into alternate positions by the company. Others, however, can't be accommodated. So the company has reached out to its partners for help.

Amazon needs more workers for its warehouses. Image source: Amazon.

Placing good workers fast

Sodexo has made a deal for its workers to be placed in open positions at some of its vendor and partner companies, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP).

"A new workforce resource center for displaced Sodexo employees launched this week providing access to more than 300,000 job opportunities across 33 vendor and partner companies," the food service company said in a press release. "Some of those companies are expediting hiring because they know the quality of a Sodexo employee."

A great deal

While the $2 trillion stimulus package contains enhanced unemployment benefits, some eligible people may want to keep working. Company partnerships like this allow that to happen and make it happen faster by removing at least part of the interview process. That will allow needed workers to be onboarded faster so they can get to work in these crucial jobs.

