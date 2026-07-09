Amazon Just Gave Investors 25 Billion More Reasons to Buy AI Stocks

Key Points

Amazon's $25 billion in corporate bonds signal that AI spending isn't anywhere close to a slowdown.

Hyperscalers are rushing to increase their capital expenditures, and more bond issuances may take place.

Goldman Sachs anticipates four hyperscalers spending trillions of dollars on AI through fiscal 2030.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned heads when it said it plans to raise at least $25 billion in corporate bonds to scale its AI build-out. It's major news for companies that have integrated themselves into AI infrastructure and can ripple across several parts of the bottleneck.

Investors can position themselves to benefit by gaining more exposure to the AI trade, but some opportunities are better than others.

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Hyperscaler spending continues to accelerate

Amazon is one of several hyperscalers that are committed to accelerating AI spending. Big tech has shown no signs of slowing down, and as their revenue and profits continue to increase each year, they end up with more capital to deploy toward AI infrastructure.

Investors have already seen the effects of this spending in other companies. For instance, Micron Technology more than quadrupled its revenue year over year as its memory chips continue to gain momentum. Those memory chips are just as important as Nvidia's GPU chips, and many investors have spotted the opportunity.

Sandisk is another memory chip beneficiary, and went from trading at $40 to exceeding $2,000 per share earlier in the year. This price movement happened in a single year, showing how much momentum a stock can generate if it finds itself at the center of elevated hyperscaler spending.

Where is the money going?

Amazon's $25 billion in corporate bonds is actually a small drop in the budget compared to where AI investments are going. Four of the largest hyperscalers -- Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet -- are projected to have 5.3 trillion in capital expenditures through fiscal 2030. That came from a Goldman Sachs analysis that anticipates a 77% year-over-year increase in capital expenditures this year.

That spending is expected to flow into compute, data centers, and power. While hyperscalers and recent winners like Micron and Sandisk capture headlines, the highest returns may come from smaller companies that most investors do not know about quite yet.

AI data center constructors, neoclouds, and CPU chips are some of the opportunities that have not received as much widespread attention. Nvidia's AI chips formed the backbone of the AI boom, and the company's 85% year-over-year revenue growth in its fiscal 2027 first quarter shows that demand is still accelerating for its chips.

Hyperscalers like Amazon are also delivering higher revenue and net income growth rates. Net sales increased by 17% year over year in the tech giant's first quarter, while operating income jumped by 30% year over year. Those numbers highlight the sustainability of AI spending and demonstrate tangible returns on those investments.

Competition will continue to heat up

The four listed hyperscalers all compete with each other in multiple industries. Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft are all in the cloud computing industry, with Meta Platforms expressing its desire to become a neocloud.

Each of these companies is also using artificial intelligence to enhance its core products and services. All four of these tech leaders use online advertising to generate revenue. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms also have their own social networks. Alphabet and Microsoft own YouTube and LinkedIn, respectively, while Meta Platforms has a family of apps that includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Hyperscalers are also looking at physical AI. Meta Platforms recently launched smart glasses, and other hyperscalers are anticipating their own AI glasses to come out in late 2026 or sometime in 2027. That doesn't even include AI models. All four companies have their own large language models and continue to invest in them.

The competition is intense among the hyperscalers to gain extra percentage points of market share. They're willing to spend this much money because AI can create new industries and accelerate existing ones.

Amazon is happy with the results of AI and was eager to throw another $25 billion on the table. Other hyperscalers may follow suit, and all of that money will flow into companies that produce key components of AI infrastructure.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Goldman Sachs Group, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.