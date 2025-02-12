Amazon Issues Weak Q1 Sales Guidance: To Buy or Not to Buy the Stock?

Amazon AMZN delivered impressive fourth-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations, with revenues growing 10% year over year to $187.8 billion and operating income surging 61% to $21.2 billion. However, the stock declined in after-hours trading as investors focused on management's conservative first-quarter 2025 outlook, which highlighted potential headwinds to growth in the coming months.

AMZN’s Q1 2025 Guidance Raises Some Concerns

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant projects first-quarter 2025 revenues between $151 billion and $155.5 billion, representing growth of 5-9% compared with first-quarter 2024. This guidance incorporates an unusually large foreign exchange headwind of approximately $2.1 billion, or 150 basis points. Additionally, the company noted that first-quarter 2024 benefited from an extra day due to the leap year, which contributed approximately $1.5 billion in net sales. These factors suggest a potential slowdown in underlying growth momentum heading into the new year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 net sales is pegged at $154.86 billion, indicating growth of 8.06% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, which indicates a growth of 22.12% from the year-ago quarter. The figure has moved south by 3.5% over the past 30 days.



Segment Performance Shows Mixed Signals

Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), AMZN's cloud computing division, posted revenues of $28.8 billion in the fourth quarter, growing 19% year over year. While this marks a sequential improvement in growth rate, some analysts question whether this pace can be maintained given ongoing competitive pressures and customer optimization efforts. The segment's operating margin of 36.9% in fourth-quarter 2024, showed a slight sequential decline from the third quarter’s 38.1%. CEO Andy Jassy noted that supply chain constraints, including chip availability and power infrastructure limitations, could impact AWS growth in the near term.



The North America segment demonstrated solid performance with 10% revenue growth and an impressive 43% increase in operating income to $9.3 billion. International operations turned profitable with $1.3 billion in operating income against a loss in the year-ago quarter, suggesting improved operational efficiency across global markets. The company's advertising business continued its strong momentum, growing 18% year over year to $17.3 billion in quarterly revenues.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

Trading at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio of 3.44X, Amazon's valuation appears stretched compared to the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry average of 1.91X. While this premium reflects Amazon's market leadership and diverse revenue streams, it also raises the bar for future performance.

AMZN’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



In the cloud computing space, Microsoft MSFT Azure and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google Cloud continue to gain market share, with Microsoft reporting 30% growth in its cloud business last quarter. Google Cloud's 26% growth also outpaced AWS' 19% expansion, suggesting intensifying competition in this crucial segment. Additionally, both competitors are making significant investments in AI infrastructure and capabilities, potentially challenging AWS' leadership position in enterprise cloud services.

Investment Considerations for 2025

Amazon's capital investments reached $26.3 billion in the fourth quarter, with management indicating this run rate will be "reasonably representative" of 2025 spending levels. The majority of this spending will support technology infrastructure, particularly for AWS and AI initiatives, including the development of custom chips like Trainium 2. While these investments position the company for long-term growth, they may pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term.



The company's focus on operational efficiency continues to yield results, with operating margins expanding across all segments. Amazon has rallied 38% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 32.4%, on the back of exceptional business execution and groundbreaking AI innovations. The company’s strategic expansion of its Amazon Bedrock platform positions the tech giant as a frontrunner in the enterprise AI race.

1-Year Performance



However, management highlighted several risk factors for 2025, including foreign exchange volatility, uncertain global economic conditions, and potential changes in customer spending patterns. The planned heavy investment in AI infrastructure and data center capacity also introduces execution risk.

Investment Recommendation: Hold/Wait for Better Entry

While Amazon's long-term growth prospects remain attractive, given its leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing, along with emerging AI capabilities, current valuations and near-term headwinds suggest investors might benefit from waiting for a better entry point in 2025. The company's substantial capital expenditure plans, while necessary for future growth, could limit near-term stock appreciation. Additionally, the conservative first-quarter outlook and forex headwinds may create better buying opportunities later in the year.



Existing shareholders should consider holding their positions given Amazon's strong market position and continued operational improvements. The company's focus on efficiency, expanding margins and strategic investments in growth areas like AI and same-day delivery infrastructure demonstrate sound long-term planning. However, new investors might want to wait for either a pullback in share price or clearer evidence of accelerating growth before establishing positions.



Critical factors to monitor include AWS growth trajectory and margin trends, the success of AI initiatives (particularly custom chip adoption), the impact of global economic conditions on consumer spending, progress in operational efficiency initiatives, and foreign exchange movements. The company's ability to maintain its margin expansion while funding significant growth investments will be particularly important to watch.

Conclusion

While Amazon remains a compelling long-term investment given its market leadership and strategic initiatives, current market conditions, premium valuation and guidance suggest patience may be rewarded with better buying opportunities ahead. Investors should closely monitor quarterly results and management commentary throughout 2025 to identify more favorable entry points as the year progresses. AMZN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

