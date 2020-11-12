Amazon Is Expanding In-Garage Delivery To 4,000 U.S. Cities

Markets
(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday announced that it is expanding its key in-garage delivery program for Prime subscribers to some 4,000 U.S. cities, up from 50.

The Key In-Garage Delivery service will now be available in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Houston, Boston, Atlanta and Phoenix; among other surrounding areas.

"Customers tell us they appreciate the convenience and peace of mind that in-garage delivery offers, and we're happy to expand the service to thousands of additional cities," said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon. "With this latest expansion, Amazon customers in thousands of big cities and small towns across the U.S. can now enjoy another Prime benefit with convenient, contactless deliveries right in their garage, all backed by the Key by Amazon Happiness Guarantee."

Key in-garage allows Primes users with a myQ smart garage opener to receive packages inside their garages. Packages are securely delivered by a delivery service professional, and customers can easily use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to be notified when their package is delivered.

Amazon is also launching Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, beginning Thursday, November 12 in five cities. This new service enables eligible Prime members to have their grocery orders from Whole Foods Market or Amazon Fresh delivered securely into their garage. The service will be available in select areas of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle before expanding to other cities in the U.S.

