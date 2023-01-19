Amazon Is Ending Its AmazonSmile Charity Donation Program. 4 Other Ways to Make a Difference

What happened

Amazon announced its plans to close its charity donation program, AmazonSmile, by Feb. 20 to cut costs. Since 2013, the program has made it easy for customers to support charities they care about at no extra cost while shopping through the online retailer.

Amazon noted in a news release that with over 1 million registered organizations, the brand's impact was spread too thin. According to a recent CNBC article, "the average donation to charities was less than $230."

The company will continue to focus on other charitable efforts. Amazon said it would provide charities that were part of the AmazonSmile program with a one-time donation equivalent to three months of their 2022 program earnings.

So what

AmazonSmile helped charitable organizations boost donations and encouraged shoppers to give back while shopping. The retailer donated a percentage of eligible Amazon purchases to registered organizations through the initiative. This solution made it easy for online shoppers to make a difference without reducing their checking account balances.

With this news in mind, customers may seek other ways to support their favorite organizations. The retailer noted that once the program ends, charities can seek support from Amazon customers by creating wish lists, which customers can shop to donate goods.

Now what

Amazon customers who relied on the AmazonSmile to support essential charities may be looking for other ways to help out. Here are four alternative ways to give back to charities:

Buy items from an Amazon wish list: Customers can buy linked products through Amazon wish lists set up by charities. Make a direct donation: Another way to get involved is to donate directly to charities. Taxpayers who itemize their tax deductions may qualify for a tax deduction by donating to qualifying organizations, so don't miss out on potential tax breaks. Donate goods: Many organizations benefit significantly from in-kind donations. Here are some examples: Animal shelters often request extra blankets, towels, and sheets. Charities that support foster youth collect suitcases and toiletries to ease the transition between homes. Some organizations collect and pick up used furniture to help people furnish their homes. Give the gift of time: Another idea is to donate your time to a local charity. Many organizations are understaffed and can use extra help to manage everyday affairs. If you want to make a difference, but your personal finance situation makes it difficult to make a monetary donation, this is another way to help.

Just because the AmazonSmile program will soon be no more doesn't mean that you can't find small ways to make a big difference. Even if you're on a limited budget and don't have a lot of money or time to give, your efforts matter.

