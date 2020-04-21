Amazon Is Doing Its Best Roku Impression

Last weekend, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) introduced a new section on its Fire TV and Fire Tablet platforms. The feature, called #AtHome, focuses on free ad-supported content, which has seen a massive increase in interest while people practice social distancing and stay at home.

"#AtHome is a curated experience that brings together content from over 100 content partners to help you and your family be entertained, educated, and informed," the company wrote in a blog post.

The move follows along a path trailblazed by Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), which has seen a lot of success with The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel similarly curates content from both free and paid streaming services. Roku recently expanded the channel to the U.K., joining the U.S. and Canada.

#AtHome is an opportunity for Amazon to test its curation capabilities and opens the door for Amazon to copy The Roku Channel.

Image source: Amazon

A proof of concept

The Roku Channel is a win-win for content distributors and Roku. Distributors reach a wider audience, while Roku is able to collect more revenue per hour of streaming. Both goals are accomplished by Roku's superior targeting data compared to stand-alone streaming services. Roku can use its data to highlight certain films or series it thinks its users will like, and on the other side of the coin, use the data to target advertisements.

Amazon has the potential to do the same for content companies, but potentially do one better. Amazon's user data is like Roku's on steroids. Not only does it have viewership data from Fire TV users viewing habits but it has their shopping and product-search data, and any data those users might have provided in their conversations with their Echo smart speakers.

Presently, Amazon may only be using aggregated data to determine which content owners to partner with to feature #AtHome. But if it moves to make the feature more permanent (perhaps with a different name), its recommendations could become more granular and produce improved engagement levels with its audience.

If Amazon can show improved engagement with certain content through its #AtHome channel, it opens the door for more permanent partnerships like those seen in The Roku Channel. And considering the data and demand Amazon has for advertising, it could be quite lucrative.

Amazon has plans to expand #AtHome to the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada, and India. Its market share compared to Roku's in most of those countries is much higher. And if it can develop a competitor to The Roku Channel in those markets, it could remove one of the differentiating factors for choosing Roku over Amazon. (That's not as big of a concern in markets where Roku's well established and has strong smart TV and retail partnerships.)

Winning more ad inventory

Amazon has been ramping up its efforts to control more ad inventory on its Fire TV platform. It's been a tough negotiator, threatening to keep apps off its platform unless the app developers sacrifice more of their ads to Amazon.

The Roku Channel model gives Roku full control over all the ad inventory in exchange for a split of the revenue with its media company partners. That may be appealing to Amazon, which is always looking for new places to display advertisements. Its marketplace has gotten extremely crowded with advertisements, and it could use video ads on Fire TV as a supplement to performance marketing on its website.

Controlling more ad inventory on the Fire TV platform could ultimately improve the value of its ads on the marketplace, as Amazon can retarget ads across both platforms to improve their overall efficacy. That should increase conversion rates and, by extension, ad prices.

But it all starts with proving that its #AtHome content hub can drive engagement to its partners just like The Roku Channel gets its partners more exposure. Now is an opportune time for Amazon, with more people streaming free content, but it still has to execute.

