Amazon Is Creating Its Own COVID-19 Test for All Its Employees

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is working on its own COVID-19 diagnostic test with an eye toward eventually testing its entire workforce.

In the company's annual letter to shareholders, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said a team of Amazon research scientists, procurement specialists, and software engineers have been taken from their day jobs at the eCommerce company and are now focused on creating a test for the virus that's infected more than 640,000 people in the U.S.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

"A next step in protecting our employees might be regular testing of all Amazonians, including those showing no symptoms," wrote Bezos. "If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus. Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could reenter the economy with confidence." For that to work, Bezos argued there needs to be "vastly" more testing capacity than what is available today.

Bezo said Amazon has begun assembling the equipment necessary to build its first lab and hopes to start testing a small number of its employees on the frontlines soon. The Amazon CEO acknowledged it's uncertain how far the tech giant will get in developing its own test and whether it will be in a relevant time frame but said it's worth trying.

Bezo also reiterated what the online retailer has been doing to keep its employees safe during the pandemic, noting it has made more than 150 process changes. Those include distributing face masks, implementing temperature checks at locations around the world, regularly sanitizing touchpoints in its facilities, and instituting social distancing rules.

Despite all those efforts, Amazon has faced criticism it's not doing enough to keep warehouse and delivery workers safe, which has prompted some workers to protest.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.