Amazon Is Adjusting the Price of Its Kids+ Subscription. Will You Pay More or Less?

Amazon has announced upcoming adjustments to its Kids+ subscription service. The plan structure and price is about to change. Some families will see a price increase while others will now spend less money for the service. Here's what you need to know.

Kids+ is a subscription service that promises unlimited access to kid-focused books, movies, educational apps, TV shows, and games on multiple devices.

Parents can use the parental controls, set screen-time limits, and feel confident that their kids are accessing appropriate entertainment content.

Until recently, Amazon offered two pricing structures for this service and different pricing points for Prime and non-Prime members.

It had a Single Child plan and a Family plan. A Single Child plan was $2.99 monthly for Prime members or $4.99 monthly for non-Prime members. A Family plan was $6.99 for Prime members or $9.99 for non-Prime members.

But as of next month, the plans and pricing will be changing for all subscribers.

Instead of offering two plan tiers, one unlimited plan will be available starting next month. This plan will include up to four child profiles.

Beginning July 14, 2022, Kids+ will cost $4.99 monthly for Prime members or $7.99 monthly for non-Prime members.

What does that mean for your wallet? This change will offer a $2 monthly price savings to subscribers that paid for the original Family plan. That's a savings of $24 annually.

However, subscribers with a Single Child plan will see a monthly price increase of $2 to $3 depending on whether they have a Prime membership. That makes for a $24 to $36 annual price increase -- which is a notable difference.

With this news, you'll want to consider how this change will impact your finances.

You may be able to put an extra $2 towards your savings goals, or you may need to adjust your budget to afford a slightly higher fee.

Price changes seem to be the new norm

This isn't the first time Amazon has adjusted its prices. We've written about how Amazon increased the price of its Prime membership from $119 to $139 annually earlier this year. This change left many people wondering if their membership was worth the price.

But Amazon isn't the only brand making pricing adjustments. Companies frequently make fee adjustments, and increased prices are more common than not. Everyday products and services now cost more money -- and that impacts your wallet and financial goals.

How can you prepare for potential future price increases? One thing that you can do is to start setting aside any extra cash that you have in a savings account.

Continue to add money when you can, and your savings will grow. If you go through a difficult financial situation in the future, you'll have the funds that you need to cover unexpected expenses that arise.

For more financial tips, check out these personal finance resources.

