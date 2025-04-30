Amazon To Invest Over $4 Bln To Expand Rural Delivery Network, Create More Than 100,000 Jobs

Markets
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced that it will invest more than $4 billion to expand its rural delivery network, with a focus on small towns across the United States, to bring even faster delivery to many millions of customers in less densely populated areas.

The company noted that the investment will also grow its rural delivery network's footprint to more than 200 delivery stations. The company estimates that it will create over 100,000 new jobs and driving opportunities through a wide range of full-time, part-time and flexible positions in buildings and on the roads.

Once the expansion is complete, the company's network will be able to deliver over a billion more packages each year to customers living in over 13,000 zip codes spanning 1.20 million square miles—an area the size of Alaska, California, and Texas combined.

