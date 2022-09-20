Amazon Inks Deal With Infinium To Bring Low Carbon Electrofuels To Trucking Fleet

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday signed an agreement with renewable fuels technology company Infinium to begin powering Amazon's transportation fleet with ultra-low carbon electrofuels beginning in 2023.

Infinium is expected to initially supply enough electrofuels, which are a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power, to begin powering Amazon trucks in lieu of diesel fuel for approximately 5 million miles of travel per year.

The agreement is another step forward in Amazon's commitment to transition its transportation network away from fossil fuels and deliver packages to customers in more sustainable ways.

Amazon plans to initially use the electrofuels in trucks in its middle mile fleet in Southern California, where the trucks are expected to help serve millions of customers.

Amazon's middle mile fleet is responsible for moving customer orders from its vendors and fulfillment centers to its network of sortation and delivery stations.

To start, Infinium plans to build one of the world's first electrofuels-production facilities in Texas.

Amazon previously invested in Infinium through Amazon's $2 billion venture investment program, The Climate Pledge Fund, that can help Amazon and others accelerate the path toward net-zero carbon future.

Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of its commitment to The Climate Pledge.

