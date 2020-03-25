Amazon India Will Stop Sale of Non-Essential Goods Amid Countrywide Lockdown

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) India unit will no longer sell non-essential goods on its platform as the country goes into complete lockdown starting March 25, 2020, according to a Reuters report.

The tech giant will instead focus on prioritizing and supplying the most essential products to the Indian populace. India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown yesterday, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon has followed the same policy in coronavirus impacted countries such as France and Italy, said Reuters.

Image source: GETTY Images.

Amazon's blog detailed, "A large number of districts/states are taking precautionary measures with extensive lockdowns and restricted movement of goods and people. At the same time, we are seeing an increased demand for priority products and important services."

It added, "To serve our customers' most urgent needs while also ensuring safety of our employees, we are temporarily prioritizing our available fulfillment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for our customers."

High-priority products include household staples, healthcare, hygiene, and personal safety items.

India has a population of over 1.3 billion people and is a huge market for Amazon. Currently, the number of people who order online is minuscule compared to the overall population, but this figure is bound to grow rapidly with a rise in internet penetration and as COVID-19 keeps citizens indoors.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.