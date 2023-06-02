News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 02, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Tanya Jain, Akash Sriram, Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2-4

June 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications VZ.N, T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and Dish Network Corp DISH.O to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc T.N at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg News also said Amazon has been negotiating to get the lowest possible wholesale prices that would let it offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free.

None of the companies immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T were down about 6% in premarket trading on Friday. Shares of Dish Network, whose talks with Amazon were earlier reported in the media, were up 9%.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain, Akash Sriram and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
VZ
TMUS
DISH
T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.