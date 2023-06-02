News & Insights

Amazon in talks with telecom companies for low-cost services - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 02, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Tanya Jain and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has been in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications VZ.N, T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and Dish Network Corp DISH.O to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., a report by Bloomberg News said on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon.com Inc, Verizon and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

