Amazon in talks with telecom companies for low-cost services - Bloomberg News

June 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has been in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications VZ.N, T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and Dish Network Corp DISH.O to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., a report by Bloomberg News said on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon.com Inc, Verizon and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

