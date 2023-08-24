Amazon in talks with Disney about ESPN streaming partnership - The Information

Adds details from report

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O is in early talks with Walt Disney Co DIS.N about working on the streaming version of ESPN it is developing, while possibly also taking a minority stake in the sports network, the Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Disney and ESPN are still in the midst of determining an appropriate price for the new service, the report said.

Amazon.com, Walt Disney and ESPN did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In July, Disney CEO Robert Iger told CNBC that his company wants to keep ESPN and look for strategic partners to form a joint venture or buy a stake in the sports network to help take it directly to consumers.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.