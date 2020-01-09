Amazon In Talks To Sell Streaming TV Ads Outside Of Fire TV : WSJ

(RTTNews) - Amazon. com Inc., who has been building a business selling ads on its Fire streaming television platform, now wants to sell some ads for the first time on other streaming TV systems such as Apple TV and Xbox, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon is talking with TV app owners about integrating technology to let it sell some of their ad inventory on other streaming TV systems, which would also include PlayStation and Android TV, the report said.

The report noted that the talks are taking place between programmers and Amazon Publisher Services. Amazon Publisher Services offers publishers a way to connect to different sources of advertising demand, including through Amazon's own ad-buying tool.

The Journal noted that app owners already working with Amazon Publisher Services include CNN, Discovery and A&E, as well as digital video platforms such as Pluto TV and Tubi TV.

Amazon began contacting TV app owners late last year about getting access to their ad inventory across platforms, the report said.

According to the Journal, Amazon uses data on shopping and browsing behavior it collects from its own e-commerce websites and apps to target the ads it sells on Fire TV, and would do the same on other platforms.

