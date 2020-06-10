Amazon implements one-year moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

June 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday it was implementing a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial recognition software by the police following backlash over the use of racially biased surveillance technology amid ongoing protests in the United States.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.