US Markets
AMZN

Amazon implements one-year moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was implementing a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial recognition software by the police following backlash over the use of racially biased surveillance technology amid ongoing protests in the United States.

June 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday it was implementing a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial recognition software by the police following backlash over the use of racially biased surveillance technology amid ongoing protests in the United States.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular