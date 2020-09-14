Amazon Hiring 100,000 Regular Employees Across US, Canada

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. announced its plan to hire an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The latest announcement is on top of the 33,000 Corporate and Technology jobs announced last week.

In a statement, Amazon said the new roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. In select cities, the company is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires.

The offer for full-time employees also includes certain benefits including health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. The benefits also include Amazon's innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Amazon has already started hiring for the newly announced roles.

This month alone, the e-Commerce giant is opening 100 buildings across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites.

Amazon has opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada in 2020.

The expansion is afoot as the company is gaining significantly especially since March as the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown sent the demand sharply higher for online shopping.

The strong gain in its stock value following the surging demand has helped Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos become the world's first person whose net worth has exceeded the $200 billion threshold recently.

Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said the planned expansion is undertaken with all safety measures amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. The new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected.

Last week, Amazon announced that it would host its 2020 Career Day on September 16 with 33,000 new corporate jobs on offer. It will also mobilize 1,000 of its recruiters to provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to attendees in a single day.

