Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S.

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would increase the prices of its Prime membership in the United states, sending its shares up over 10% in extended trading.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Thursday it would increase the prices of its Prime membership in the United states, sending its shares up over 10% in extended trading.

The monthly fee will increase to $14.99 from $12.99, and the annual membership to $139 from $119, it said.

It forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, as labor and supply chain disruptions take a toll on the e-commerce giant's business.

The company projected net sales of between $112 billion and $117 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8%.

Analysts were expecting $120.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

