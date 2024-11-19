News & Insights

Amazon held talks with Uber, Instacart for help on AI-powered Alexa, BI reports

November 19, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon (AMZN) has held talks with several partners for handling specific tasks on the AI-powered Alexa, including Uber (UBER), Ticketmaster (LYV), and Instacart (CART), Business Insider’s Eugene Kim reports. As of late August, those partner companies were “confirmed” to work with Amazon on this project and some of them were already being tested on the new Alexa’s technology, according to an internal document obtained by the publication. The partners would become the primary option for handling those specific tasks on the upgraded Alexa, Kim writes. In an email to BI, Amazon’s spokesperson said that, as with any product development process, a lot of ideas are discussed and debated, but “they don’t necessarily reflect what the experience will be when we roll it out for our customers.”

