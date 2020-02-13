Amazon headquarters in Madrid evacuated after bomb threat - police

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O were evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat, Spanish police said.

"An alert has been received and we're investigating," a police spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Emma Pinedo, editing by Ingrid Melander)

