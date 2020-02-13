US Markets

Amazon headquarters in Madrid evacuated after bomb threat - police

Contributors
Jose Elías Rodríguez Reuters
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat, Spanish police said.

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O were evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat, Spanish police said.

"An alert has been received and we're investigating," a police spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Emma Pinedo, editing by Ingrid Melander)

((jose.rodriguez@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8539; Reuters Messaging: jose.rodriguez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular