Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat - police

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O were temporarily evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat which proved to be false, Spanish police said.

"It was a false alarm,", a police spokeswoman said, adding that Amazon's staff were re-entering the building. An Amazon spokesman confirmed staff were back to work.

