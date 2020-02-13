Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat - police

Adds bomb threat was false

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O were temporarily evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat which proved to be false, Spanish police said.

"It was a false alarm,", a police spokeswoman said, adding that Amazon's staff were re-entering the building. An Amazon spokesman confirmed staff were back to work.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jose Elías Rodríguez, editing by Ingrid Melander)

((jose.rodriguez@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8539; Reuters Messaging: jose.rodriguez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.