Amazon has not offered remedies to EU concerns over iRobot deal

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 11, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O has not offered remedies to address concerns of EU antitrust regulators over its $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O, according to an update on the European Commission website.

The U.S. e-commerce giant had until Wednesday to do so.

The European Commission's competition officials in November sent a warning to the company that the deal could restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners, a sign that they wanted remedies from Amazon.

Amazon had been set to win unconditional EU clearance for the deal after the Commission's lawyers initially disagreed with such a warning, sources told Reuters in November.

The lawyers subsequently dropped their objections to such a charge sheet, known as a statement of objections.

The absence of remedies could mean either unconditional EU antitrust approval or an EU veto of the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
