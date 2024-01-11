News & Insights

Amazon has not offered remedies to EU anitrust concerns over iRobot deal

January 11, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

BRUSSELS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O has not offered remedies to address concerns of EU antitrust regulators over its $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O, according to an update on the European Commission website.

The U.S. e-commerce giant had until Wednesday to do so.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman )

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

