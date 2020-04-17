Amazon Has Made Big Gains in This Surprising Area

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) sells seemingly everything. You can get food, workout gear, pet supplies, books, electronics, and clothing. In fact, while it may seem odd to buy clothes from a retailer that doesn't let you try things on, more people have been doing just that, according to research by Coresight.

The online retailer has gained traction with its private labels, according to a report on the data from RetailDive. "More than 70% of apparel shoppers bought clothing or footwear on Amazon in the past 12 months, up 10 percentage points from last year and almost 25 percentage points from 2018," according to the website.

Amazon makes getting anything delivered very easy. Image source: Amazon.

Amazon for clothes?

The online retailer sells clothing under a variety of different brands. That has allowed it to thrive despite having some name brands (including Nike) decide to not sell on the platform.

"Amazon's apparel private labels are showing significant momentum, jumping from the fourth most bought brand in 2019 to second this year," Coresight researchers said. "Brands can no longer view Amazon as solely an online intermediary but need to acknowledge the company as a competitor."

What does this mean for retail?

Amazon offers a threat to struggling chains including Macy's, J.C. Penney, and its own partner, Kohl's. The online giant's ability to easily meet needs keeps customers from going to stores (when stores are open).

Think of it this way, you need a basic shirt and aren't worried about sizing because you have purchased similar pieces before. If you buy it on Amazon you don't visit a department store and can easily avoid the temptation to make other purchases that stores have built their businesses around.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Nike and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.