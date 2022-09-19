US Markets
Amazon halts construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024 - El Confidencial

Christina Thykjaer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

Amazon.com Inc has suspended the construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024, Spanish news website El Confidencial said on Monday, citing unidentified company sources.

El Confidencial said the U.S. e-commerce giant told its providers and partners to "wait and see" as pandemic-driven online shopping has slowed down.

Amazon said in an emailed statement to Reuters: "Our commitment to Spain remains."

"In 2022, we have opened new logistics stations, Amazon Fresh hubs and a logistics centre (in Spain)," the company said, without elaborating.

Amazon said in June it planned to add 2,000 new jobs in Spain in 2022, taking its total payroll in the country to 20,000.

