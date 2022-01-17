US Markets
AMZN

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa V.N to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

"The expected  change regarding  the use of  Visa credit  cards  on Amazon.co.uk  will no longer take place on January 19," the company said in an email to customers.

"We are working  closely  with Visa on a potential solution  that will enable  customers to continue using their Visa credit cards  on  Amazon.co.uk." 

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle)

