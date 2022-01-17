Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa V.N to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

"The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19," the company said in an email to customers.

"We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk."

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle)

