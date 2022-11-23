Amazon Gift Guide 2022: 6 Items You Should Add to Your Cart

While many retailers are competing for your hard-earned dollars this holiday season, it seems that one has come out on top as this year's favorite. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that almost half of Americans (48%) say they prefer doing their holiday shopping with the warehouse giant. And with the majority of people doing their spending online, shoppers are sure to flock to Amazon's site for their holiday sales.

Amazon is making the most of November with their early Black Friday deals already available now. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, there's bound to be more discounts than anyone can handle. If you're looking to finish off your gift list with Amazon this year, be sure to add these great deals to your cart before they're sold out.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

Looking for something for the avid reader in your life? Take advantage of Amazon's 32% discount on the latest model of their Paperwhite E-reader. With up to 10 weeks of battery life and the ability to store thousands of titles, it's bound to make the book nerd in anyone happy. All Kindle E-readers are up to 34% off.

JBL Clip 4

This waterproof, Bluetooth speaker is usually $80, but Amazon has it on sale for $44.95. While this speaker may be small, it packs a powerful sound, and it comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from. A single charge will provide 10 hours of playtime, making this perfect for listening to music whether you're on the go or just relaxing at home.

Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Gen)

For the Apple-loyal sibling or friend, Amazon is offering the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for 20% off its original price. At $199.99, this is the lowest price for these wireless earbuds right now.

Koolaburra by UGG Shoes

UGGs never seem to go out of style, and you can snag a pair (or a few) for up to 31% on Amazon! The selection includes both boots and slippers for men, women and children, so you can find a pair for everyone on your gift list. Maybe even get a pair for yourself while the deal lasts.

Fitbit Versa 4

Smartwatches are great for fitness and fun alike. The Versa 4 not only has all day activity tracking and stress management scoring, but it also measures and helps improve your sleep. Whether you're buying one for yourself or someone else, you'll save up to 38% shopping at Amazon. If you decide to go for the Versa 4, you'll save a total of $80!

French Vanilla Yankee Candle

Yankee candles are the perfect last-minute gift for anyone on your list, and Amazon has them for up to 48% off. These large, 22oz candles last over 110 hours and usually cost around $28, but you can grab this French vanilla one for just $17.59. The discounted selection includes other scents as well, such as cinnamon stick and lavender vanilla.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Gift Guide 2022: 6 Items You Should Add to Your Cart

