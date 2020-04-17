Amazon France CEO hopes can reopen warehouses 'very quickly'

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O does not know when its warehouses in France might reopen but hopes it can be soon, the head of its French business said on Friday.

Frederic Duval also told BFM TV that an appeal procedure would take place next week against a French court decision ordering the e-commerce giant to focus only on delivering essential items such as food while it revised health protocols.

"I do not know and that makes me sad...I hope we can find a solution very quickly," Duval said, when asked when Amazon France could reopen its warehouses.

Amazon closed six French warehouses used to stock and package goods for shipment on Thursday until at least April 20, in one of the biggest fallouts yet from a growing stand-off with its workers over safety measures during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

