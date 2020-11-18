US Markets
Amazon France CEO: French lockdown boosted sales

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Online retail giant Amazon AMZN.O, which has been operating during the French lockdown, has seen a boost in activity in the range of 40-50%, the head of Amazon France said on Wednesday.

"Business increased with the lockdown. According to the FEVAD (the French online retail federation) activity rose 40-50%, this is more or less what we are seeing," Frederic Duval told France Inter radio.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

