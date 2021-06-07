Amazon founder goes into space

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prestigious as lunch with Warren Buffett may be, Jeff Bezos has it beat. The billionaire founder of Amazon.com and his brother will be on the first human flight https://www.blueorigin.com/news/jeff-bezos-first-human-flight of Blue Origin’s spacecraft on July 20, according to the company, also founded by Bezos. There’s another seat up for auction https://www.blueorigin.com for another few days, too, currently going for $2.8 million. The money will go to Blue Origin’s charity, rivaling Buffett’s steak lunches in dollar value – the record there is $4.6 million. But Bezos is putting more on the line.

Blue Origin is focused on safety, but space flight is risky. For Amazon’s board, that could be a problem. Bezos is handing the chief executive title to Andy Jassy earlier next month but will become executive chair https://press.aboutamazon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/amazoncom-announces-financial-results-and-ceo-transition. As founder and 14% shareholder, he’s a critical figure. Amazon says it spends roughly $1.6 million a year on his security https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001018724/000110465921050333/tm2035374-1_def14a.htm#tSCT. The voyage aboard the so-called New Shepard will, however, be out of the company’s hands. Even if it’s insurable, it’s hard to compensate shareholders of a $1.6 trillion company should ground control lose contact with its figurehead. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

HSBC’s Asia leadership duo looks lopsided

Shared offices’ delayed revival is bad for WeWork

China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula

WH Group gives back the bacon

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Rob Cox and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.