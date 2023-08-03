News & Insights

Amazon forecasts third-quarter revenue above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

August 03, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds share movement in paragraph 2

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, boosted by its biggest Prime Day sale event in July that drew price-conscious consumers to its e-commerce platform.

Shares of the e-commerce and cloud giant rose 6% in trading after the bell.

Amazon's nearly 200 million Prime members saved over $2.5 billion on about 375 million items sold during the two-day event.

Analysts expect that to boost advertising and merchant services revenue too as more third-party merchants sign-up.

The company forecast current-quarter net sales in the range of $138 billion and $143 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $138.25 billion.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 11% to $134.4 billion, compared to estimates of $131.50 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
