Amazon forecasts third-quarter revenue above expectations

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, boosted by its biggest Prime Day sale event in July that drew price-conscious consumers to its e-commerce platform.
Shares of the e-commerce and cloud giant rose 6% in trading after the bell.
Amazon's nearly 200 million Prime members saved over $2.5 billion on about 375 million items sold during the two-day event.
Analysts expect that to boost advertising and merchant services revenue too as more third-party merchants sign-up.
The company forecast current-quarter net sales in the range of $138 billion and $143 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $138.25 billion.
Revenue in the second quarter rose 11% to $134.4 billion, compared to estimates of $131.50 billion.
