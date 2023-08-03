Amazon forecasts third-quarter revenue above expectations

Adds share movement in paragraph 2

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, boosted by its biggest Prime Day sale event in July that drew price-conscious consumers to its e-commerce platform.

Shares of the e-commerce and cloud giant rose 6% in trading after the bell.

Amazon's nearly 200 million Prime members saved over $2.5 billion on about 375 million items sold during the two-day event.

Analysts expect that to boost advertising and merchant services revenue too as more third-party merchants sign-up.

The company forecast current-quarter net sales in the range of $138 billion and $143 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $138.25 billion.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 11% to $134.4 billion, compared to estimates of $131.50 billion.

