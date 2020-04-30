US Markets
AMZN

Amazon forecasts second-quarter operating income below estimates

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast second-quarter profit below estimates, as the e-commerce company spent more on hiring workers and their pay due to a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday forecast second-quarter profit below estimates, as the e-commerce company spent more on hiring workers and their pay due to a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company forecast operating income in the range of a loss of $1.5 billion and profit of $1.5 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting operating income of $3.80 billion, according to research firm FactSet.

Amazon's forecast assumes about $4 billion in costs related to COVID-19, the company said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: akanksha.rana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular