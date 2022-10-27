Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates

Adds background, details and shares

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O projected current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as decades-high inflation and intense competition from rivals such as Walmart WMT.N weigh on its retail business.

Shares of the world's largest e-commerce company fell nearly 19% in trading after the bell.

After recording blistering growth during the pandemic, tech giants including Amazon are seeing a slowdown in demand as people return to outdoor activities and rely less on the internet for their day-to-day needs.

The world's biggest online retailer forecast net sales of between $140 billion and $148 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting $155.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Amazon's net sales were $127.1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, little lower than analysts' expectations of $127.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.