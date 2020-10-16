Amazon Follows Prime Day Extravaganza With New Holiday Dash Sales Event

In case you didn't get to spend enough money during Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) two-day Prime Day shopping marathon, the e-commerce giant has launched a new Holiday Dash sales event.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 16, and running throughout the Christmas shopping season, Amazon says it will offer more than one million new deals worldwide.

Image source: Amazon.com.

Making every day Christmas

The new holiday shopping push comes as rival Walmart, which had its own sales event during Prime Day, announced it was holding its annual Black Friday sales event over three weekends in November to help alleviate store crowding due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will also have more exclusive sales on its website as a means of steering consumers away from its stores.

Amazon says shoppers "are getting Black Friday-worthy deals" with its new Christmas sales push. Offers for toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, and beauty products will occur at various times during the day.

The just-concluded Prime Day event was delayed from its usual July launch this year because of the pandemic, but Amazon says it was the two biggest sales days for small- and medium-sized businesses on its platform. It also notes third-party sellers sold more than $3.5 billion worth of goods, up almost 60% from last year.

While Prime Day was an apparent success, some Amazon warehouse workers and advocates staged protests over working conditions and coronavirus fears. And some customers have complained they will have to wait upwards of a week for delivery of their purchases.

Shopify sought to capitalize on any problems Amazon faced by urging consumers to shop directly from small businesses.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Shopify and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.