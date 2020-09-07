Markets
AMZN

Amazon fined by UK regulator over tardy documents release in Deliveroo probe

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Britain's competition regulator on Monday fined Amazon 55,000 pounds ($72,364) after the U.S. online giant delayed an investigation into its purchase of a 16% stake in food platform Deliveroo by failing to provide documents on time.

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Monday fined Amazon AMZN.O 55,000 pounds ($72,364) after the U.S. online giant delayed an investigation into its purchase of a 16% stake in food platform Deliveroo by failing to provide documents on time.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finally cleared Amazon's stake purchase in August - 16 months after the company led a $575 million fundraising in Deliveroo.

The regulator said 189 documents, which included a significant amount of information relevant to its Phase 2 Amazon/Deliveroo merger probe, were not produced until after the initial deadline.

"Although Amazon did ultimately provide all of the information required, the CMA considers that Amazon's behaviour caused unnecessary delays to the CMA's investigation," it added.

($1 = 0.7601 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular