Amazon Files Lawsuit Against Sellers Of Counterfeit Luxury Goods

(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), has filed a lawsuit against 13 individuals and businesses for selling counterfeit luxury goods on their platform.

According to the company, the defendants used its store for advertising, promoting, and facilitating the sale of counterfeit luxury goods, which is a violation of Amazon's policies and the law.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and alleges the defendants operated in concert with each other to sell counterfeit products and engage in false advertising.

Among the 13 defendants, the lawsuit alleges that Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci conspired with sellers to evade Amazon's anti-counterfeiting protections by promoting counterfeit products on Instagram and TikTok as well as their own websites.

Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci posted side-by-side photos of a generic, non-branded product and a luxury counterfeit product with the text, "Order this/Get this." "Order this" referred to the generic product falsely advertised on Amazon, and "Get this" referred to the counterfeit luxury product.

"These defendants were brazen about promoting counterfeits on social media and undermined the work of legitimate influencers," said Cristina Posa, Associate General Counsel and Director, Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit.

