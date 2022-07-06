Markets
Amazon faces UK probe over marketplace practices

July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it has started an investigation into Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on concerns the U.S tech giant's practices affecting sellers on its UK marketplace may be anti-competitive and could result in a worse deal for customers.

