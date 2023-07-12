News & Insights

Amazon faces labor complaint over failure to bargain with union

July 12, 2023 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah and Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O was hit with a complaint on Wednesday over allegedly refusing to bargain with a New York workers union, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said.

The NLRB general counsel, which acts as a prosecutor, is seeking remedies that include ordering Amazon to bargain in good faith with the union representing workers at its JFK8 facility in the New York City borough of Staten Island, a spokesperson for the labor relations board said.

Amazon and the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Workers at Amazon's JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island voted to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) last year, a first for the company in the United States. An NLRB official rejected Amazon's bid to overturn the results of the JFK8 election in January this year.

Amazon is still challenging the results before a U.S. labor board and has yet to engage in bargaining with the union.

The NLRB complaint comes as dozens of Amazon warehouse workers in New York sued the union on Monday, alleging that top union officials were refusing to hold democratic elections to fill leadership posts.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Urvi Dugar; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

