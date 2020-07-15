US Markets
AMZN

Amazon extends work from home policy, still restricting travel

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc has extended a work-from-home policy until Jan. 8 and is continuing to ask employees to defer all non-essential travel, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Airlines are bracing for a prolonged decline in business travel demand, with Delta Air Lines DAL.N Chief Executive Ed Bastian warning on Tuesday that 2019 volumes of business travel may never return.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

