Amazon extends work from home policy, still restricting travel

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has extended a work-from-home policy until Jan. 8 and is continuing to ask employees to defer all non-essential travel, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Airlines are bracing for a prolonged decline in business travel demand, with Delta Air Lines DAL.N Chief Executive Ed Bastian warning on Tuesday that 2019 volumes of business travel may never return.

