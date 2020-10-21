Amazon Extends Work-from-home Option Till June 2021

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc is allowing some employees who is working from home amid Covid-19 crisis to extend the option until June next year.

Reports citing an emailed statement said that employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021.

Following the virus spread, the e-commerce giant had allowed employees to work from home until January.

Amazon spokeswoman reportedly said, "We have invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer."

In early October, Amazon had said that its 19,816 U.S. frontline employees had tested positive or have been presumed positive for COVID-19. The company is conducting thousands of tests a day and planning to grow the numbers to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November as part of its effort to keep front-line employees safe.

Along with testing, the company also provides its employees comprehensive health insurance from their first day on the job and paid time off to any employee who needs to be quarantined or receive treatment.

Meanwhile, some employees and unions have accused Amazon of putting employees' health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the pandemic.

Amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus, majority of tech companies across the world are allowing their employees to extend work from home option at least until the crisis gets over.

Recently, Microsoft Corp. announced its flexible working plans for the future, allowing more employees to work from home permanently for up to half of their weekly working hours.

In early August, Facebook Inc. had announced work-from-home option until July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and would give employees $1,000 for home office needs.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google extended the work-from-home option for its employees until at least July 2021, while Twitter is allowing its employees who want to work from home to do so permanently, even after the virus-related lockdown restrictions.

