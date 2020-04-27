Amazon extends closure of French warehouses until May 5

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O said on Monday it would extend the closure of its six warehouses in France to May 5 after a French court rejected the U.S. online retailer's appeal against a ruling that restricts what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement the company said it continues to "asses the best way to operate given the decision of the Court of Appeal (in Versailles)".

