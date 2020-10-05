Amazon Expands Transparency Service to Japan & Australia

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to sustain its strong momentum among customers as well as sellers globally on the back of expanding product serialization service, namely Transparency.



The recent rollout of Amazon Transparency in Japan and Australia is a testament to the aforesaid fact.



Notably, the service applies unique T-shaped QR-style codes on products that enable brands to identify each unit of those products uniquely. Further, Transparency mobile app allows buyers to scan the codes for authenticity verification.



With the latest move, the company strives to deliver an enhanced shopping experience to customers in the above-mentioned countries by delivering authentic products via Transparency checks.



Thus, Amazon will now be able to offer protection against product counterfeits, which will serve the interests of buyers and sellers in Japan and Australia.



This, in turn, is expected to add strength to the e-commerce capabilities of Amazon in these two countries further.

Growing Momentum of Transparency

The latest move is in sync with Amazon’s strong efforts to expand the global footprint of its technology-driven Transparency service.



Further, the move makes Transparency currently available in 10 countries. Apart from Japan and Australia, the service is available in and the United States, the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy and Spain.



We note that global expansion of the service will help solid traction among sellers and buyers as product counterfeiting is an industry-wide concern due to which many people still hesitate from doing online shopping especially in developing countries.



On a global basis, there are more than 10,000 brands that have enrolled in the Amazon Transparency program.



To name a few, LG Electronics USA, Skullcandy, Salom, Spectrum Brands, Cards Against Humanity, Neato, Petrichor, Nomader and Naples Naturals have shown strong interest and benefiting well from this program.



Moreover, the program helped the company in restricting the shipment of above 500K counterfeits to date.

Bottom Line

Notably, the strengthening momentum of Transparency remains crucial for the company’s strong position in the retail sector.



Apart from Transparency, the company’s Amazon Counterfeit Crime Unit, Amazon IP Accelerator, Amazon Brand Registry, and Project Zero are some more developments in an effort to deliver authentic products to customers and protect sellers’ intellectual properties.



This remains noteworthy andis expected to continue driving Amazon’s customer and seller momentum in the near term.

