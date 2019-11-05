Amazon Expands Prime Free Delivery Options Ahead Of Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Amazon announced the expansion of its ultrafast and reliable One-Day and Same-Day Delivery options for Prime members across the U.S. ahead of the fast approaching holiday season.

The e-commerce giant said its Prime Free One-Day Delivery is now available on over 10 million items nationwide. These include popular holiday gifts such as toys, games, and electronics.

Further, its Prime Free Same-Day Delivery is now available in 46 major metropolitan areas, bringing the convenience of doorstep delivery within hours. This is in addition to free shipping on millions of items on orders over $25.

The delivery options are available on customers' convenience. They can choose doorstep delivery, as well as to a self-service Hub Locker in 900+ cities and towns across the country, at no additional cost. They can also pick up their packages in-store at one of thousands of Hub Counter partner locations.

Further, Amazon Day can be used for surprise holiday purchases. With free Amazon Day, Prime members can have all their orders arrive together on the day of their choice.

Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market also provides free and fast grocery delivery to Prime members, with options for fast one- and two-hour delivery windows.

Maria Renz, Vice President, Global Delivery Experience, Amazon, said, "We know the holidays can be a busy time, especially with 2019 being one of the shortest shopping seasons. Our goal is to make the season as easy as possible for customers and deliver smiles at every turn, whether it's shopping the largest selection available for free shipping, or getting holiday essentials delivered the very same day, and more."

