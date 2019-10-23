Amazon Expands In-store Pickup Service In U.S.

(RTTNews) - The online retailing giant Amazon has expanded its in-store pickup service "Counter" in the U.S.

The Counter service allows the customers to pick up their packages from locations nearby like convenience stores and pharmacies.

The company has partnered with GNC, Health Mart and Stage Stores to add thousands more locations to the service, the online retailer said in a statement.

Amazon launched Counter in Europe in May, then brought it to the U.S. in June. Counter started in 100 Rite-Aid stores and will unveil to 1,500 Rite-Aid locations by the end of 2019.

