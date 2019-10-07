Amazon Expands in Brazil With the Latest Alexa and Echo Move

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen presence in the virtual assistant and smart speaker space on the back of its international expansion.



The company has recently added Brazilian Portuguese support to Alexa. This will allow the company in gaining traction among the Brazilian virtual assistant users.



Further, these users will be able to avail services and access content from UOL Esporte, iFood, Porta dos Fundos, Uber and Cinemark, to name a few, with voice commands.



Additionally, Amazon has launched Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 in Brazil, which are available for pre-order now. Further, Amazon Echo will be made available in November in the country.



All these endeavors and enhanced Alexa experience will help Amazon in expanding its customer reach in Brazil. Consequently, this will aid the adoption rate of both Alexa and Echo devices, which in turn will strengthen its market position.



Intensifying Competition in Virtual Assistance Space



Virtual assistants are gaining traction in Brazil, courtesy of growing smartphone and Internet usage due to rapid digitization. Moreover, syncing of these assistants with smartphone, smart speakers and other smart home devices make daily tasks easier and faster.



Apart from Amazon, companies like Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT are also making every effort to strengthen their position in Brazil’s potential virtual assistant market, thus intensifying the competition.



Notably, Google Assistant also supports Brazilian Portuguese. Moreover, the search giant introduced Google Assistant on low end phones based on KaiOS operating system in Brazil.



Further, Microsoft’s Cortana is available in Brazil and supports Portuguese language.



Meanwhile, Apple’s Siri speaks Portuguese but it is yet to support Brazilian Portuguese.



Nevertheless, Amazon’s strong efforts to develop Alexa based on local knowledge and skills for Brazilian customers are likely to provide it an edge over its peers.



Moreover, the e-commerce giant is launching devices with built-in Alexa with support from Bose, LG, Sony, JBL, Yamaha, Intelbras and Positivo.



Amazon Expanding in Brazil



The latest move of Amazon bodes well for its continued focus toward strengthening presence in Brazil.



Apart from Alexa and Echo devices for Brazilian customers, the company recently launched Prime in the country, which will provide full access to video content and music content on Prime Video app to the country’s subscribers.



Further, the company unveiled Amazon Music service in Brazil. The service gives customers access to more than 50 million songs which include releases from top Brazilian and international artists, namely Pabllo Vittar, Post Malone, Ivete Sangalo, Billie Eilish, Gustavo Mioto and many more.



Further, Amazon is initiating direct sales of merchandise by establishing in-house fulfilment and delivery network in Brazil. This is in sync with its aim to expand footprint in Brazilian e-commerce space.



We believe Amazon’s expanding footprint in an emerging country like Brazil, which present prospects in several fields like, e-commerce, cloud computing and smart speakers, to name a few, remains a major positive.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.